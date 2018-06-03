Lonza consolidates its New Jersey R&D

Lonza plans to close two New Jersey sites—in South Plainfield and Allendale—that came with its 2011 purchase of Arch Chemicals. Employees will move to a site in Morristown, N.J., that Lonza acquired with its 2017 purchase of Capsugel, says Jeff Rogers, consumer products vice president. Many of the 130-plus employees affected by the move are with Lonza’s consumer care unit. About 40 are cosmetic chemists who will move into a new Morristown lab in early 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter