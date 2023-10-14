Lonza plans fourfold boost for bioconjugation

Lonza plans to increase bioconjugation capacity for the production of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) by 300% with the addition of two commercial-scale bioconjugation suites at its manufacturing site in Visp, Switzerland, by 2026. The new capacity will occupy 1,500 m2 at Lonza’s Ibex Dedicate Biopark and generate about 180 jobs. The company says it is extending a long-term collaboration with an unnamed partner for end-to-end production of ADCs, including manufacture of the chemical payload and monoclonal antibody, as well as bioconjugation.
