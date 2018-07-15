Matthey advances lithium nickel oxide battery material

Johnson Matthey will build a 1,000-metric-ton-per-year facility at its site in Clitheroe, England, to produce sample quantities of its enhanced lithium nickel oxide (eLNO) electric-vehicle battery material. The firm says it is also designing a full-scale eLNO facility to be built in mainland Europe. Unlike competing battery materials, eLNO contains minimal amounts of cobalt, notes a recent report from Argus Media.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter