Mitsubishi will acquire materials firm Gelest

Mitsubishi Chemical is buying the specialty chemical maker Gelest for an undisclosed sum. Based in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Gelest produces silicon chemicals, methacrylates, and metal-organic compounds. It has about 240 employees. Gelest has been majority owned since 2017 by the private equity firm New Mountain Capital, which supported Gelest’s purchase in 2019 of the specialties firm Bimax. Mitsubishi says it can put Gelest’s products in front of more customers.
