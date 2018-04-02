Mitsui Chemicals expands in the U.S.

Mitsui Chemicals will build a 6,000-metric-ton-per-year line at its Ohio subsidiary Advanced Composites to produce Milastomer, a thermoplastic elastomer made from olefinic rubber and resin. Milastomer can replace polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber in applications including car interiors. Separately, Mitsui bought a 30% stake in B9Creations, a South Dakota-based producer of three-dimensional printers used in the jewelry industry. The Japanese firm plans to use B9Creations technology in the dental market. In 2013, Mitsui paid $576 million for Heraeus’s dental materials business.
