Mitsui to expand MDI capacity in South Korea

Mitsui Chemicals will spend about $370 million to more than triple production capacity for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a polyurethane intermediate, to 610,000 metric tons per year at its site in Yeosu, South Korea. It expects to complete the project by January 2024. Mitsui says demand for MDI is projected to grow at 6% annually, thanks to growing use of MDI-based insulation as a way to save energy and limit global warming.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter