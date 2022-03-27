New company Flexsys gets new CEO

One Rock Capital Partners completed the acquisition of Eastman Chemical’s tire ingredient business late last year. One Rock named the business Flexsys, in recognition of a legacy name, and now has appointed Sandip Tyagi CEO. Tyagi will join the company April 4 after a career with Momentive Performance Materials and GE Silicones. Flexsys’s products include insoluble sulfur and antidegradants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter