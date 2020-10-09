New names for familiar specialty chemicals businesses

Two new names have emerged in specialty chemicals in the wake of recent private equity deals. Having completed the purchase of BASF’s construction chemical business for about $3.6 billion, Lone Star Funds has launched the business as MBCC Group. Meanwhile, SK Capital Partners has chosen NuCera as the name for Baker Hughes’s low-molecular-weight olefin polymer business, which it acquired in a deal announced in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter