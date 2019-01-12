Nouryon, AkzoNobel back more start-ups

Nouryon, the former AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, has launched the third edition of its Imagine Chemistry innovation contest for start-up companies. This year, the firm is adding as partners the consumer products company Unilever—which is a customer—along with the Green Chemistry and Commerce Council and the Germanseed investor High-Tech Gründerfonds. Separately, AkzoNobel has opened its own paint-related start-up contest to applicants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter