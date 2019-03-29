Nouryon spends more on organic peroxides

Nouryon, formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, plans to double capacity for solvent-based organic peroxides at its facility in Los Reyes, Mexico, by the second quarter of 2020. The firm says the project supports strong growth in the North American polymers business, where organic peroxides are used to initiate polymerization and for cross-linking. Nouryon recently completed an expansion of emulsion-based peroxide capacity at the site and is in the midst of another expansion.
