NuMat gets contract to build a metal-organic framework facility

NuMat Technologies, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2016, has been awarded a $9 million contract from the US Army. NuMat will use the funds to build what it calls the first commercial-scale manufacturing plant for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). A new lab will develop MOFs to protect soldiers from toxic agents. Their high surface area makes them better for adsorbing chemicals than materials currently used in gas masks and other protective gear. NuMat is also commercializing MOFs for electronics and gas storage.
