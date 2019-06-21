Pending ban inspires silicone replacements

The specialty chemical maker Gelest has launched SiBrid TM-031–brand propyl trisiloxane (structure shown) as an alternative to decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) in personal care products. European regulators say D5 is bioaccumulative. They have banned it in wash-off products after January 2020 and are considering a ban in products left on the body. The pending loss of D5 has also inspired Clariant to introduce alternatives that are based on its collaboration with the metathesis expert Elevance Renewable Sciences. Clariant says their Plantasens Flash 80 and Flash 100, both alkanes, deliver results comparable to silicones and are environmentally friendlier.
