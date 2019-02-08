PeroxyChem readies peracetic acid–based disinfection plant

PeroxyChem is about to open in Memphis, Tennessee, what it says will be the world’s largest peracetic acid–based wastewater-disinfection system. PeroxyChem, which is in the process of being acquired by Evonik Industries, says the system allows users to avoid the risks associated with chlorination and the expense associated with ultraviolet disinfection. The company is also building a facility, to open at the end of the year, that will produce peracetic acid on-site.
