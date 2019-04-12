REC to shut down a polysilicon plant

REC Silicon has raised $20 million from shareholders to shore up the company’s finances “until access to the Chinese polysilicon market is restored.” REC will use some of the proceeds to shut down its solar-grade polysilicon operation in Moses Lake, Washington. In 2014, the Chinese government placed tariffs on US-made polysilicon; Dow Corning subsequently shuttered a newly built $1.2 billion polysilicon plant. The Moses Lake facility has recently operated at 25% of capacity. REC reported a $341 million loss on sales of $221 million in 2018.
