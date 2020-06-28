Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

RNA production for agriculture draws investors

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 28, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Demand for less-toxic pesticides has drawn investors to firms with the technology to manufacture commercial-scale quantities of RNA. The Boston-based start-up GreenLight Biosciences raised $102 million in a funding round led by Morningside Ventures, agriculture investor S2G Ventures, and others. The company is developing a cell-free biomanufacturing method to make double-stranded RNA, messenger RNA (mRNA), and small-interfering RNA for agriculture and human therapeutic uses. In May, GreenLight raised $17 million to prepare for large-scale manufacturing of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Separately, RNAissance Ag has agreed to acquire RNAgri for an undisclosed sum. RNAgri, which is developing methods to produce RNA for agriculture, was a 2018 C&EN Start-Up to Watch. RNAissance Ag is developing RNAi products to control insect pests, based on technology developed at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. RNA-based biopesticides are targeted to kill only specific pest species. They are safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly, the companies claim.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE