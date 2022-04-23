Residents seek to stop Exfluor fluorocarbon plant

Residents in Williamson County, Texas, are trying to stop Exfluor Research’s project to build a facility near the San Gabriel River. Exfluor, which currently operates in Round Rock, Texas, produces fluorocarbons through what it calls a unique direct reaction of fluorine gas with hydrocarbons. A petition says the facility should not be built near a residential area. Exfluor told a local TV station that the facility would have zero water discharge.
