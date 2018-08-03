SABIC purchase of Clariant stake delayed

Antitrust regulators have yet to approve SABIC’s planned purchase of a 25% stake in Clariant, according to the news service Reuters. The delay comes amid rumors that the Saudi chemical giant wants to increase its holding in or even take over the Swiss specialty chemical maker. SABIC agreed to buy the $2.4 billion stake, owned by activist investors, after Clariant’s failed plan to merge with Huntsman Corp. Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters that SABIC has no plans to make a full bid.
