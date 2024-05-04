SK Capital Partners sells Foremark to family-owned CC Industries

The investment firm SK Capital Partners has sold Foremark Performance Chemicals to the family-owned company CC Industries for an undisclosed sum. Based in League City, Texas, Foremark makes formaldehyde, the hydrogen sulfide–scavenging chemical MEA triazine, and other products. SK acquired Foremark, then called DB Western, in 2017. Under SK’s ownership, Foremark expanded triazine production and acquired NexGen Chemical Technologies, a maker of alternative scavenging agents.
