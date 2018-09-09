Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Shin-Etsu bets $1 billion on silicones

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Shin-Etsu Chemical will invest about $990 million to expand its silicones business worldwide over the next two and half years. The Japanese firm plans to spend about $450 million to expand its silicone monomer plants in Japan and Thailand, $450 million on facilities for downstream products in six countries, and $90 million on shipping facilities and other business infrastructure. Between 2013 and 2017, Shin-Etsu’s silicone sales increased by 32%, while margins swelled by 63%. The largest silicone producer in Japan, Shin-Etsu sells the materials worldwide in powder, liquid, and rubber form. They are used in applications including cosmetics, contact lenses, and solar panels. Shin-Etsu’s bold bet on its silicone business comes shortly after it made a comparably large commitment to its polyvinyl chloride business. In July, Shin-Etsu announced that its U.S. subsidiary Shintech will spend $1.5 billion in Louisiana to expand a polyvinyl chloride plant and build facilities for the raw materials vinyl chloride and chlorine.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shin-Etsu more than doubles silicones investment
Shin-Etsu to invest $700 million in silicones
Shintech plans yet more polyvinyl chloride

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE