Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Siegfried, Brenntag, and Symrise hit by cyberattacks

Companies say hacker activity caused temporary production shutdowns

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows an employee working at Siegfried's manufacturing facility in Minden, Germany.
Credit: Siegfried
Siegfried's manufacturing facility in Minden, Germany.

When hackers gain access to company networks, major real-world disruptions can ensue, as the recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline showed. Chemical companies are not immune. Recent cyberattacks on Siegfried, Brenntag, and Symrise forced temporarily halts in manufacturing and other operations while the firms investigated the breaches.

The drug ingredient manufacturer Siegfried says it detected a malware attack on May 21. In response, the Swiss company shut down production at multiple sites, cut off network connections, and scoured its information technology systems. Among other things, Siegfried packages the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

And just days after the May 7 attack on Colonial by DarkSide, information security experts reported that the chemical distributor Brenntag was also a DarkSide victim. Lawrence Abrams, a malware specialist, wrote on the news site Bleepingcomputer.com that Brenntag paid a $4.4 million ransom in Bitcoin to DarkSide to access company files that had been encrypted and to prevent stolen data from being leaked.

Brenntag says it does not comment on reports and demands linked to hacking. In an e-mail, the company says it was confronted with a “limited information security incident in North America” and that it hired cybersecurity and forensics efforts to assist its investigation.

It’s no surprise that chemical firms have been targeted recently, says Sharon Klein, chair of the privacy, security, and data protection practice at Blank Rome, a law firm. The industry’s visibility during the COVID-19 pandemic makes companies targets for foreign governments looking for trade secrets and criminals hoping to make money from companies that may be distracted by their critical mission.

“Cyber gangs follow the money, and they also want to get attention. That helps groups like DarkSide to do business as ransomware for hire,” Klein says. They team up with criminals armed with stolen access credentials to target a firm and split the profits. Abrams reports that the Brenntag heist followed this model.

While hackers have become extremely sophisticated, Klein says, their access methods will be familiar to any office worker. They use so-called phishing e-mails to get an employee to click on a malware link or share sensitive data. Or they exploit spots where companies have been slow to install security updates.

Hacked companies typically shut down plants to buy time to track down and prevent the spread of malware. The process is time-consuming, costly, and potentially dangerous. Cyber thieves can put cloaking software on top of the malware, making the bad code hard to find, Klein notes.

A recent cyberattack on the flavor and fragrance ingredient firm Symrise demonstrates the potential business impact. In a year-end report, CEO Heinz-Jürgen Bertram says bad actors attempted to extort the company, though it did not pay up. The resulting delays in production and logistics kept the firm’s 2020 sales growth to 2.7%, he says, short of its 3-4% target.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponsored content: Taking stock
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponsored content: Remote control
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess is victim of industrial secrets theft
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE