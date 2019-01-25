South Korea’s Miwon to build US plant for coatings raw materials

Miwon Specialty Chemical will spend $19.5 million to build a US plant making raw materials for ultraviolet- and electron-beam-cured coatings. To be located in Columbia, South Carolina, the facility will open in the third quarter of 2020 and employ 25 people, Miwon says. The firm’s monomers and oligomers, now made in South Korea and Spain, go into inks for food packaging and coatings for wood, plastic, and metal.
