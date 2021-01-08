Specialty chemical maker Vertellus is sold again

The specialty chemical maker Vertellus is changing private equity owners again. Pritzker Private Capital is buying the firm for an undisclosed amount. Vertellus will continue to be led by CEO John Van Hulle, who is also investing in the firm. Indianapolis-based Vertellus is a major producer of the insect repellent N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide (DEET), picoline and pyridine derivatives, and other specialty chemicals. The company declared bankruptcy in 2016 and was purchased by the private equity firms Black Diamond Capital Management and Brightwood Capital Advisors for about $450 million.
