Symrise will buy Sensient’s fragrance unit

Germany’s Symrise has agreed to buy the fragrance business of Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies for an undisclosed sum. Symrise says the purchase will strengthen its market leadership in ingredients used in personal and home care products, expand its customer base, and grow its international presence. Sensient makes its aroma molecules from natural inputs such as pine and citrus oils at sites in Mexico and Spain. In 2019, the business had sales of about $90 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter