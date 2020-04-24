Takasago buys stake in pine chemicals firm

The Japanese flavor and fragrance maker Takasago has bought a stake in the pine chemical firm Lawter from its Japanese parent company, Harima Chemicals. Takasago says the move will strengthen its access to green raw materials for aroma chemicals such as menthol. Lawter obtains its materials from crude sulfate turpentine, a waste product of paper mills. In March, Takasago rival Firmenich acquired Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques, a French pine chemical firm.
