Two pigment suppliers are combined

Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has acquired the pigment supplier Lansco Colors and will combine it with Dominion Colour, a pigment maker it bought in 2016. H.I.G. says Lansco, which was founded in 1926, is its 16th acquisition in the chemical sector since 2009. The merger of the two businesses will create a “complete, service-oriented provider of high-performance pigments and dispersions to the coatings, plastics, and inks industries,” says Keval Patel, H.I.G.’s managing director.
