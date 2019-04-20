Two states ban PFAS in firefighting foam

Two states have passed legislation banning the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in firefighting foams for training purposes. Kentucky’s ban begins in July 2020 and allows use only in emergencies. Virginia’s ban is similar and goes into effect in July 2021. Fluorosurfactants in the foam are a major vector for the release of fluorochemicals into drinking water, where their presence is associated with disease. Congress ordered the Federal Aviation Administration to allow civilian airports to use PFAS-free foams by 2021.
