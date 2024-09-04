Advertisement

Specialty Chemicals

US military seeks more domestic chemical capacity

Up to $24 million per project is available to onshore the supply chain for defense-critical chemicals

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 4, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 28
A round-bottom flask in a heating mantle, half-full of a metallic-orange substance.
Credit: Niklas Science
A bench-scale synthesis of the orange anthraquinone dye quinizarin, one of 28 chemicals targeted for domestic production by the US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) is looking to fund private industry projects that will expand US production of 28 chemicals, including propellants, dyes, and ingredients for fuel and explosive formulations. The funding is intended to scale up synthetic methods for the chemicals from the bench to pilot- and demonstration-scale plants.

A structure of hexanitrohexaazaisowurtzitane.

Synthesis scale-up

The US is looking for a few good specialty chemical companies to develop domestic production of these 28 critical defense chemicals

Dibutyl sebacate
Dioctyl sebacate
Copper (I) 5-nitrotetrazole, and its precursors:
  Sodium 5-nitrotetrazole
  Aminotetrazole nitrate
  5-Aminotetrazole
Bismuth trioxide
Triphenyl bismuth
Benzylamine
Glyoxal
Tetraacetyldiamino hexaazaisowurtzitane
Oxamide
Isophorone diisocyanate
Hexamethylene diisocyanate
Curative agents:
  N-100
  N-3200
4-Chloronitrobenzene
Charcoal
Barium peroxide
Barium carbonate
Cesium nitrate
Amorphous boron powder
Methyl aniline
Ethyl aniline
Colored smoke dyes and precursors:
  Quinizarin
  Leucoquinizarin
  Quinaldine
  Nitroanthraquinone.

Each project will be eligible for $1 million to $24 million, parceled out over 5 years. In an earlier round of the same basic program, the DOD provided seven US companies with a total of $192.5 million in capital expenditure support. In a separate initiative, the DOD handed out more than $23 million this summer in grants for start-up companies to design fermentation plants for defense chemicals, food, and fuel.

The overall goal is to build critical chemical supply chains that don’t depend on adversarial nations, says Marta Pazos, a federal contractor who works with the DOD and other parts of the US government on the programs. The new list prioritizes high-impact chemicals that, today, usually come from China, Russia, and, to a lesser extent, Iran and North Korea.

For example, the defense contractor Lockheed Martin is developing new long-range missiles that would get their bang from a polycyclic nitroamine called CL-20. But Pazos says most large-scale supply of three of that chemical’s precursors—glyoxal, benzylamine, and tetraacetyldiamino hexaazaisowurtzitane—is in China.

A secondary emphasis for the selections, Pazos says, is chemicals with uses outside of warfare. When the DOD-backed manufacturing assets aren’t being used to supply the government, companies will be free to sell products to other customers. For example, benzylamine is also used in pharmaceutical synthesis, she says, and glyoxal is used in coatings and adhesives.

The initiative goes beyond selecting chemicals and doling out cash. Pazos says the DOD recently helped set up the Defense Industrial Base Consortium, a nongovernmental organization that will shoulder a lot of the administrative load associated with the federal procurement process. “That is all meant to lower barriers of entry, so any company who wants to take advantage of government funding will be able to do so,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
