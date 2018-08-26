UbiQD advances quantum dots for sunlight manipulation

The quantum dot start-up UbiQD has struck two deals. The New Mexico-based firm won a NASA small-business contract to explore using quantum dots to tailor the spectrum of sunlight for crop growth in space. Separately, UbiQD signed a deal to have its quantum dots distributed by Strem Chemicals. Whereas most quantum dot firms are pursuing the display screen market, UbiQD is focused on sunlight manipulation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter