Vertellus will acquire Austria’s IM Chemicals

Vertellus has signed a deal to acquire ESIM Chemicals’ intermediates and specialties division, known as IM Chemicals. Based in Linz, Austria, IM produces specialty anhydrides for applications in coatings, pigments, construction, and pharmaceuticals. It has about 150 employees. The deal is the first for Vertellus since January, when it was acquired by the investment firm Pritzker Private Capital. Vertellus already produces anhydrides in Louisiana and Pennsylvania.
