Vertellus acquires Bercen Chemicals

Vertellus has acquired Bercen Chemicals, a maker of alkenyl succinic anhydrides and other chemicals. Bercen, founded in 1958 and based in Denham Springs, Louisiana, supplies the products to industries including fuels, lubricants, and papermaking. Vertellus already produces alkenyl succinic anhydrides in Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania. This is Vertellus’s first acquisition since its 2016 bankruptcy.
