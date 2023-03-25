Vertellus acquires Centauri and changes name to Aurorium

The specialty chemical maker Vertellus has acquired Centauri Technologies, a hydroformylation and hydrogenation specialist in Pasadena, Texas. Vertellus says the firm—its sixth acquisition since 2019—will enhance its ability to provide specialty ingredients to customers in personal care, coatings, and transportation. Separately, Vertellus has changed its name to Aurorium. The new name, CEO John Van Hulle says in a statement, better reflects the firm’s role as a specialty ingredients provider.
