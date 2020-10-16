Wacker boosts VAE copolymer capacity in China

Wacker Chemie says it will spend about $100 million to build two new plants at its Nanjing, China, manufacturing complex. The company will add a reactor for vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer (VAE) dispersions and a spray drier for dispersible VAE polymer powders, both scheduled to come on line in the second half of 2022. The project is expected to more than double the site’s capacity for the products, which are used in construction, coatings, and adhesives.
