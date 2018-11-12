WeylChem buys Unilever’s Catexel detergent catalyst business

WeylChem Group has acquired Catexel Technologies, the home-care, cellulosics, and synthesis division of Unilever Ventures. WeylChem says the deal will broaden its portfolio of performance cleaners with the addition of oxidation catalysts and bleach activators. Unilever’s original manganese(IV)-based bleach activator got off to a rocky start when it was introduced in Persil Power laundry detergent in 1994. It acted not unlike straight bleach, leaching colors and causing structural damage to clothing.
