XlynX’s launches glue based on bisdiazirine chemistry

The Canadian start-up XlynX Materials has launched what it calls a new class of adhesives that use bisdiazirine chemistry to create covalent bonds between polymer chains. The firm says the approach can form carbon-carbon bonds between almost any plastics, including hard-to-glue polyethylene and polypropylene. XlynX’s technology was developed by University of Victoria chemistry professor Jeremy Wulff.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter