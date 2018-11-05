C&EN's 2018 10 Start-Ups to Watch

Credit: University of Oxford

At a glance Launched: 2015 Headquarters: Oxford, England Focus: Reflective display screen with color and video Technology: Phase-change materials Founders: ﻿Harish Bhaskaran, David Fyfe, and Peiman Hosseini Funding or notable partner: University of Oxford

Bodle Technologies, spun off in 2015 from the University of Oxford, is hoping to revolutionize electronic screens with its solid-state reflective displays (SRDs).

SRDs use very little energy and provide high contrast even in low light, which is why they are used in e-book readers. But critically, the displays lack color and video capability; despite their best efforts, Amazon and other major manufacturers have been flummoxed in their efforts to move SRD technology to the next level.

With a research budget a fraction of that thrown at the challenge by a host of global technology corporations, Bodle is a front-runner in the race to roll out a commercial color product. In tests, its SRD provides the sharpest and most colorful images among all technologies in development, the company claims.

Key to Bodle’s technology are pixels made from phase-change alloys featuring optical nanocavities that can be switched back and forth from amorphous to crystalline when hit with an electrical impulse. The switch causes individual pixels to change color; maintaining that color requires no further power.

The alloys feature elements such as germanium, antimony, and tellurium. Bodle has developed green, blue, and red pixels that can be combined to cover the whole color spectrum.

“The beauty of our technology is in its simplicity,” says Richard Holliday, Bodle’s head of business development and intellectual property. “There are no moving parts, organic materials, or liquids.”

Bodle’s headquarters—a 400-year-old former stable in a science park just outside Oxford, England—are not an obvious place for a display technology firm; these companies tend to be in modern settings in Asia or the U.S. Even the company’s name has an ancient source: It is taken from the Bodleian Library, the University of Oxford’s main research library, which opened its doors to scholars in 1602.

But the science park hosts shared facilities, including a clean room and a laser instrument for testing pixel materials. And the location is close to the university, which provides ongoing support. Indeed, Harish Bhaskaran, professor of applied nanomaterials at Oxford and Bodle’s cofounder and chief scientific officer, is just minutes down the road. The firm has had no trouble attracting prospective customers to the leafy site, Holliday adds.

Neither has the company struggled to raise funds. Bodle secured $3.7 million in seed funding in 2015–16, led by the university’s technology investment arm, Oxford Sciences Innovation. In January of this year it raised a further $8.5 million in series A funding from venture capital firms and the university.

“Other companies are developing competing technologies,” Holliday says, “but their color intensity is far lower, their luminance is far less than Bodle’s, and none can match the speed at which Bodle’s SRD pixels can switch, which is less than a millisecond.”

Amazon dismantled Liquavista, a technology arm that had been developing a reflective color display for a Kindle, earlier this year. Liquavista sought to modify the surface tension of liquids on a solid surface.

Meanwhile, Bodle and its team of 14 staffers are pushing toward commercialization. The firm recently unveiled a prototype screen measuring about 10 cm2. Bodle has also demonstrated at the pixel level that its technology will work for video.

The company is optimizing the materials it uses to make its pixels and integrating them with the requisite electronics. It plans to roll out a demonstration color-video screen in mid-2019 and its first commercial product in the next couple of years.

Initially, Bodle hopes to carve out niche markets, such as dynamic-pricing screens for retail shelves and low-energy-consumption screens for wearable devices. SRD could spell the end for the chore of regularly recharging smart watches, Holliday says.

Ultimately, though, Bodle could go after the cell phone and laptop markets. The company is already confident that the cost of making SRDs will be on par with the cost of making the liquid-crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays on the market today.