2 incubators give start-ups an assist

Germany’s Merck KGaA and the California start-up incubator EvoNexus have launched a search for early-stage companies. Applicants with new materials and process technology in areas such as semiconductor devices, advanced sensors, and bioactive additives for coatings have until May 4 to apply for a place in EvoNexus’s Irvine and San Diego, California, incubators, where they can receive funding, advice, and up to 24 months of access to office and lab space. Separately, Delaware Innovation Space, the start-up incubator at DuPont’s Research Station in Wilmington, Delaware, is offering start-ups a $75,000 investment to help pay for access to the facility’s lab space.
