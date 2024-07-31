Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

AIRNA raises $90 million to make RNA-editing drugs

Start-up aims to make drugs that use the body’s RNA-editing proteins to fix genetic mutations that cause disease

by Max Barnhart
July 31, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A woman in a white lab coat, safety goggles, and latex gloves holds a test tube and pipette.
Credit: AIRNA
Start-up AIRNA is developing medicines based on RNA-editing technology.

Pharmaceutical start-up AIRNA has raised $90 million in an oversubscribed series A financing round. The firm aims to produce drugs that edit RNA transcripts in the body.

AIRNA obtained an initial $30 million with support from Arch Venture Partners and the subsequent $60 million in funding through Forbion and Ono Venture Investment.

The RNA-editing approach that AIRNA is developing is based on research published in 2019 by cofounders Thorsten Stafforst of the University of Tübingen and Jin Billy Li of Stanford University. They demonstrated that endogenous human proteins called ADARs (adenosine deaminases acting on RNA) can be recruited to edit specific RNA target sites using an antisense oligonucleotide. Once in place, ADARs convert the nucleoside adenosine to inosine, an atypical nucleoside that gets read by ribosomes as a guanosine.

AIRNA president and CEO Kris Elverum says the company’s technology can help fix genetic mutations such as α1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which can cause lung and liver disease. AIRNA’s therapeutics for AATD are administered subcutaneously and then delivered to hepatocytes in the liver via N-acetylgalactosamine conjugates that recognize receptors on the surface of cells. Using AIRNAs undisclosed chemistry, the therapeutic specifically recruits ADARs to facilitate site-specific RNA editing.

Elverum says AIRNA data suggest its RNA-editing approach results in a potent medication for treating AATD with few off-target impacts. He adds that the company has “solved the in vitro to in vivo challenge,” though he isn’t ready to share specific clinical results.

What Elverum will say is that when it comes to making therapeutics based on RNA editing, AIRNA “clearly has the best science and technology in this space.” But, that space is growing. Several other companies are also developing RNA-editing-based medicinesincluding Radar Therapeutics, which launched in May with a modified ADAR approach.

Unlike gene therapies that directly edit DNA, RNA-editing therapeutics don’t offer a permanent genetic fix. That’s a benefit, according to Elverum. “One of the powers of RNA editing is that it is temporary,” he says. “You can dose up or down, start or stop [the drug]. It works like a traditional medicine and doesn’t have the significant risks associated with editing DNA.”

The next major milestone for the company, which has sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tübingen, Germany, is to get its therapeutic into clinical trials. Elverum says trials are scheduled to start next year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radar Therapeutics launches for targeted treatments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nvelop launches to deliver gene-editing cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alltrna launches with $50 million for tRNA therapies
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE