Max is a life sciences reporter who covers breaking news in all things genetics, genomics, and biology. He received his PhD in plant biology from the University of Georgia, where he studied how sunflowers respond to climate change. He also holds an MS and BS from the University at Buffalo, where he studied the evolution of ancient Ebola viruses.
Max previously covered global health for National Public Radio, and when he’s not at work, he’s out biking around Washington, DC, or hanging out at home with his two cats, Benny and Mochi.
This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.
Already an ACS Member? Log in here
$0 Community Associate
ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.
$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.
$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students
ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.
Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.
Your username is now your ACS ID.