Max Barnhart, Assistant Editor

Max is a life sciences reporter who covers breaking news in all things genetics, genomics, and biology. He received his PhD in plant biology from the University of Georgia, where he studied how sunflowers respond to climate change. He also holds an MS and BS from the University at Buffalo, where he studied the evolution of ancient Ebola viruses.

Max previously covered global health for National Public Radio, and when he’s not at work, he’s out biking around Washington, DC, or hanging out at home with his two cats, Benny and Mochi.