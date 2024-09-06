Adaptin Bio launches, targeting glioblastoma

The biotechnology firm Adaptin Bio has emerged from stealth with the announcement that it has already cleared an investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for its glioblastoma treatment. APTN-101 is a brain bispecific T-cell engager (BRiTE) that targets a protein linked to aggressive brain cancers. The firm describes its BRiTE approach as a hitchhiking delivery platform using the immune system. The technology is based on research led by John H. Sampson at Duke University.
