Affini-T raises $175 million to target KRAS cancers

Affini-T Therapeutics, a cell therapy company developing T cells targeting oncogenic driver mutations, has completed a $175 million financing co-led by Bayer’s investment unit. The company is a spin-off from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, which is also an investor. Affini-T’s facilities in Boston and Seattle are developing therapies for patients with mutant variants of KRAS, considered the most prevalent oncogenic driver mutation in solid tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter