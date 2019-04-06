Air Liquide, Mitsui invest in hydrogen fuel firm FirstElement

Air Liquide and Mitsui Group’s Hy Solution subsidiary have put $12 million apiece into FirstElement Fuel, which is developing a chain of fueling stations in California for hydrogen fuel cell cars. As part of the deal, Air Liquide will supply FirstElement with liquid hydrogen. Air Liquide announced plans last year to build a liquid hydrogen plant in the western US. FirstElement operates 19 hydrogen stations in California and is planning 12 more.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter