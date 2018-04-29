AkzoNobel chooses innovation contest finalists

AkzoNobel has chosen 20 finalists in its Imagine Chemistry competition. Now in its second year, the contest attracts applicants that pitch their ideas to AkzoNobel judges in hopes of winning a commercial partnership. Finalists offered technologies in categories including sustainable small particles, waste-water-free chemical sites, and zero-footprint surfactants. Participants include start-ups, university teams, and established research institutes. Winners will be chosen at a three-day event in June. AkzoNobel wants to help winners “turn their ideas into commercial reality with real global impact,” says CTO Peter Nieuwenhuizen.
