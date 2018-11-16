AkzoNobel launches new start-up competition

AkzoNobel is launching a competition for start-ups with new paint technologies. The firm says it seeks “the newest, coolest, smartest” coating innovations from start-ups and institutes worldwide. Winners may get joint development agreements with AkzoNobel. The firm is following the lead of its former specialty chemical business, Nouryon, which runs a similar chemistry contest. A website, letspaintthefuture.com, outlines the AkzoNobel competition and will begin accepting entries on Jan. 8, 2019.
