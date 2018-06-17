Alexion partners with Complement Pharma on neurodegenerative therapy﻿

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is teaming up with Amsterdam-based Complement Pharma to test its antibody that inhibits an immune-system protein called C6, which forms pores in cells, causing them to lyse. C6 inhibition in animal models for nerve injury, traumatic brain injury, and Guillain-Barré syndrome suggests the therapy could be useful for many neurodegenerative conditions. Complement will receive up to $17 million in milestone payments as it tests the compound in a Phase I clinical trial. Alexion also has an option to acquire Complement.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter