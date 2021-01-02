Alternative dairy firms raise funds

Two start-ups working to make alternative milk products with nutrition that rivals the real thing have raised their first rounds of venture capital funding. Remilk, based in Israel, received $11.3 million to expand production of dairy proteins made by engineered microbes. Funders include the dairy food firm Hochland. San Francisco–based TurtleTree Labs raised $6.2 million from Green Monday Ventures, Eat Beyond Global, and others. The company is developing cell-based systems to produce proteins and complex sugars found in human milk.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter