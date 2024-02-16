Alys Pharmaceuticals launches with $100 million in seed funding for dermatology

Alys Pharmaceuticals has launched with $100 million in seed funding from Medicxi, a life sciences investment firm. The start-up will target dermatological conditions including atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, alopecia areata, and chronic spontaneous urticaria. Alys is an amalgamation of assets from Aldena Therapeutics, Graegis Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, KliRNA Biotech, Nira Biosciences, and Vimelea Therapeutics. The company says it has more than 12 active programs. It hopes to produce up to 10 clinical proof-of-concept readouts over the next 3 years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter