Amphista strikes targeted protein degrader deals with Merck KGaA, BMS

Amphista Therapeutics has signed deals with Merck KGaA and Bristol Myers Squibb to discover small-molecule targeted protein degrader therapeutics using its technology. Amphista says the deals are worth a combined $74 million in up-front payments and will focus on oncology, immunology, and other drug targets. Amphista launched in 2020 based on the work of Alessio Ciulli, a chemist at the University of Dundee. The firm says its molecules are more drug-like than traditional targeted protein degraders.
