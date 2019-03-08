Anaveon raises $35 million for IL-2 drug

The Swiss start-up Anaveon has raised about $35 million in its series A financing, led by the British life sciences investor Syncona and supported by the Novartis Venture Fund. The biotech is developing antibody agonists of the interleukin-2 receptor, with the goal of boosting the immune system’s ability to attack tumors in combination with other cancer therapies. Anaveon was founded in 2017 by IL-2 expert Onur Boyman, from the University of Zurich, and Andreas Katopodis, a former R&D director at Novartis.
