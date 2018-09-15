Antiaging firm Elevian launches

Elevian has launched with $5.5 million in seed funding to pursue regenerative medicines for aging and age-related diseases. Based on work done in the labs of its scientific cofounder, Harvard University professor Amy Wagers, the biotech is developing therapeutics that increase the activity of growth-differentiating factor 11, a circulating factor that when given to mice elicits the regenerative benefits of young blood. Enhancing GDF11 levels could treat diseases such as Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes, and age-related muscle disorders, Elevian says.
