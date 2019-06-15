Arizona State spin-off OncoMyx Therapeutics raises $25 million to develop oncolytic viruses

OncoMyx Therapeutics has raised $25 million in series A financing to develop and test oncolytic viruses alongside cancer immunotherapies. OncoMyx was cofounded by Arizona State University professor Grant McFadden, whose lab studied the ability of a rabbit poxvirus, called myxoma virus, to kill cancer cells and attract the immune system to tumors. Boehringer Ingelheim led the financing through its venture fund, complementing its acquisition of the oncolytic virus firm ViraTherapeutics for about $245 million last year.
